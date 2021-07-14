Farmers see good wheat harvest after winter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dwayne Peirce who owns Peirce Farms has spent the last thirty years farming. Back in winter, the weather hitting his wheat crop led him to believe he wouldn’t have a good harvest. Peirce explained that weather and timing are two important factors to farmers. The amount of snow seemed rough but the moisture produced from that snow played a role in shifting his expectations when spring came around.

“Because of the cool weather it allowed the wheat to mature like it needed too and just make more grain so as a whole in that area we made more grain than we expected there were a few spots that were disappointed but there were a lot of spot that were really good,” said Peirce.

Peirce says the wheat grew in a timely manner and more came out than he expected. The wet weather conditions worked out in his favor.

