Health officials: 210 died from Texas winter storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that 210 people died from winter storms that hit the state earlier this year.

The newest tally brings the number up from the previously-announced 151.

Health officials said most of the deaths were due to exposure to the subzero temperatures, though some were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning as people tried to warm up using cars and outdoor grills.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris County, where Houston is located, with 43 deaths. Three deaths were reported in Wichita County.

