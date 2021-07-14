Hospice of Wichita Falls unveils building expansion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The expansion project that Hospice of Wichita Falls has been working on for almost two years is now complete.

Hospice provided the first look inside of the expansion on Tuesday.

It is right around 38,000 square feet and includes multiple family areas, offices, a chapel, meeting space, commercial-grade kitchen, dining area and 24 large in-patient suites.

All of the funding came from donations from a capital campaign.

