How vaccination efforts have changed since the beginning of the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the beginning of the year, mass vaccinations across Wichita Falls happened weekly. Now as a large chunk of the population is already protected against the virus, healthcare systems have adjusted their approach in an effort to get everyone vaccinated.

“We continue to just provide education to them and hoping they will make the decision to get vaccinated,” Lou Kreidler, health director of the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said. “COVID really is indiscriminate, it doesn’t care whether you’re old or young, you know we had an individual last week in their 30′s that passed away.”

Compared to January, the supply of shots outweighs the demand. It means even if a few doses are wasted, but one or two people get their shot, that’s okay.

“It’s more worth it to the country, it’s more worth it to the individual to get them vaccinated than it is to worry about making sure you use all six doses out of the vial,” Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare Center, said.

In the last month, cases are on the rise in Wichita County. Last week, 53 new cases and two deaths were reported. There have been 60 new COVID-19 cases so far this week.

“So that really puts us as a community in a high-risk position and for some really poor outcomes, if we do indeed have the delta variant in our community,” Kreidler said.

Just under 39% of Wichita County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

“I hope that if we do begin to see an increase in cases that we will see more and more individuals wearing their mask, that is still the CDC recommendation,” Kreidler said.

