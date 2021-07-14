City Guide
Johnson running for Wichita County Judge

Jim Johnson
Jim Johnson(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A longtime Republican political staffer and native of Wichita Falls has announced his candidacy for Wichita County Judge.

Jim Johnson announced Wednesday he is running to be the next Wichita County Judge on the Republican ticket.

“Good leadership in local government is essential for our area to prosper,” Johnson said. “Judge Gossom’s announcement that he will be retiring at the end of his term means new leadership for the first time in over two decades. I have a heart for the people of this county and a passion for transparent, accountable government that is responsive to everyone who calls Wichita County home.”

Johnson has served as Rep. James Frank’s Chief of Staff for eight years. Before that, he worked for Congressman Mac Thornberry.

