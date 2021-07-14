City Guide
Montague County Jail upgrading facility with new cameras

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Montague County Jail is looking to upgrade their facility in the near future by replacing 39 cameras with newer versions.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said these upgrades are much needed as some of the old cameras are starting to go out.

The same company that upgraded their cameras last time will be upgrading these as well. It will cost them almost $94,000 but Sheriff Thomas said it is worth it for the safety that the new cameras will provide.

“It helps prevents escapes, but the main thing is it helps prevents suicides in the jail because we have had a couple back there who have tried to hang themselves,” Thomas said. “They see it on the camera and can get the staff there a whole lot quicker.”

The timetable for this to be completed is not clear; they are waiting for the equipment to be delivered to them and after that, it will take around eight weeks to install all 39 cameras.

