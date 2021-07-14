MSU Texas distributing COVID Relief Fund amongst students and departments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University has received millions of dollars for COVID relief. This money will be distributed amongst the university and students.

The relief plan is to help get money to the people and departments that need it after the pandemic last year. MSU Texas will be using $6.6 million for students to help with housing, tuition and other expenses.

The COVID relief plan for MSU Texas received $13.5 million, with about half of that being used for students. It’s designed to help those who were enrolled during the pandemic; they will be spreading it out equally to those enrolled this summer along with the fall and spring semesters.

“If this is what our enrollment will be, we are going to take that $6.6 million and almost just divide it like a pie,” said Fred Dietz, Vice President of Enrollment Management at MSU Texas.

“We have already dispersed over $830,000 for Summer 1 for nearly 2,000 students,” said Chris Stovall, Controller Business Office at MSU Texas. “We are planning Summer 2 in a couple weeks, and then we will continue with fall 2021 and spring 2022.”

Students will automatically get a specific amount of money to use toward certain things, but MSU Texas will be putting money aside for extra help that some will have to apply for to get.

“If students complete their housing contract by July 15, they will be awarded $1,000 housing grant toward their cost of housing for the fall semester,” Dietz said.

“A portion of those funds we are going to set aside and make available to students who are experiencing additional hardships and they have exceptional need,” Stovall said. “That will be by an application process, so students will be able to apply for additional resources that these automatic grants may not cover.”

Dietz said this is amazing because with the final iteration, international and DACA students are eligible as well. He said this is how it should be because they were impacted just the same as everyone else was last year.

Stovall said it feels great to give back to the students and hopefully will bring more people to live on campus and enjoy everything campus life has to offer.

“So we want to make sure we provide a financial incentive for students who may be on the fence about living on campus or off campus to really embrace that traditional student experience,” Stovall said. “And have a support system around them while they are working on their education and forge lifelong friendships because that is a bi-product of going to college.”

The other half of the $13.5 million will be distributed to departments in the university who suffered financially due to the pandemic. They will have until May of 2022 to use all the money or it will be given back to the government, but MSU Texas officials said they will have no problem using all of it over the course of this school year.

