Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Images obtained from court documents show five members of a Borger family accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI arrested Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn on July 6 after a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened in January.

Kristi, Thomas, Dawn and Kayli Munn appeared in Amarillo Federal Court Wednesday.

They were appointed lawyers and released on personal bonds.

The judge ordered them to report to probation officers, not to have a firearm, limited travel to Northern District or directly to Washington D.C. to consult with lawyers and to attend July 19 teleconferences.

A fifth family member, Joshua Munn, was arrested in Wisconsin and appeared in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

You can view the full criminal complaint below:

