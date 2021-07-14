City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Images obtained from court documents show five members of a Borger family accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI arrested Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn on July 6 after a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened in January.

Caption

Kristi, Thomas, Dawn and Kayli Munn appeared in Amarillo Federal Court Wednesday.

They were appointed lawyers and released on personal bonds.

The judge ordered them to report to probation officers, not to have a firearm, limited travel to Northern District or directly to Washington D.C. to consult with lawyers and to attend July 19 teleconferences.

A fifth family member, Joshua Munn, was arrested in Wisconsin and appeared in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

You can view the full criminal complaint below:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County

Latest News

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in...
Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return
A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual...
Central Texas police officer charged with sexual assault of a child
From the C-130 to the B-52 Air Force crew chiefs share one thing in common
SAFB gets new commander for 82nd Training Wing
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted