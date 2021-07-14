Prevent family violence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 1109 on family violence and prevention.

While the authors hoped to reintroduce the bill in the current special session, there are some who said this would have worked well.

The bill would require every school district to educate students in middle and high school on dating violence, prevention of child abuse and family violence. Parents would be able to opt their kids out of classes.

First Step officials feel there is a need to educate students on family violence.

“Its important because for middle and high school teens to understand what a health relationship looks like it helped prevent them from being in those relationships when they get older,” said Kimberly Callahan, education coordinator at First Step.

Callahan said one in three teens will become a victim of abusive relationships.

Michelle Turnbow said students want to tools on dating and abuse.

“It’s crucial and honestly I’ve yet to see anyone that wasn’t open and wanting to talk about those red flags,” said Turnbow.

Callahan teaches students for a week and talks about the uncomfortable. These topics she said only helps kids open up. On average Callahan has three to four students approach her to share their experience; she’s collected over 500 sticky notes of encouraging words from those who try to encourage the next person dealing with abuse and violence.

“I did have one student pull me to the side and tell me what was currently going on with not only just her but this boy who was doing it to other students as well,” said Callahan.

As far as Wichita Falls, Turnbow said students can definitely benefit from the classes.

“We are seeing a lot more sexual assaults and a lot more violence in our high schools right here in Wichita Falls that we have not seen in years,” said Turnbow.

Turnbow said these conversations will be an eye opener for students who may not know they are experiencing abuse or violence at home. When it comes to parents’ opinions on the classes, she has yet to hear a parent complain.

