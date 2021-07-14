Rain chances return Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are looking at one more dry day before our rain chances begin. Wednesday, we will see sunny skies with a high of 93. However, today we will see strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 73 with mostly clear skies. During the day on Thursday, we will stay dry. However, our rain chances begin overnight. A few showers and storms will develop Thursday night. Some of these could be strong. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Storm chances will continue through Tuesday. Thursday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Friday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Once a cold front comes through the area, it will cool us off into the 80s. By Monday, we could anticipate temperatures to be in the 80s.

