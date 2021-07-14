Rain Chances Return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front brings rain chances back to the area Thursday night and early Friday. In the meantime, expect another decent mid-July day on Thursday with most highs in the lower 90s. We’ll continue with off-and-on rain chances this weekend and early next week thanks to yet another rare mid to late July cold front. This front may move south of us by Tuesday with some drier and nicer air on the back side of it.

