City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain Chances Return

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front brings rain chances back to the area Thursday night and early Friday. In the meantime, expect another decent mid-July day on Thursday with most highs in the lower 90s. We’ll continue with off-and-on rain chances this weekend and early next week thanks to yet another rare mid to late July cold front. This front may move south of us by Tuesday with some drier and nicer air on the back side of it.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Latest News

Rain Chances Return
Rain chances return Thursday night
We asked viewers to send us pictures and video of their Fourth of July celebrations. Andrew...
Rare Summer Continues
Rare Summer Conditions
Rare Summer Conditions