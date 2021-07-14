City Guide
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

