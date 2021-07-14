City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

United Supermarkets donates 9,216 rolls of toilet paper to WFAFB

united donates toilet paper
united donates toilet paper(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, United Supermarkets donated 9,216 rolls of toilet paper to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The food bank is using the rolls for their “Back to School” project which supplies students in need with a bag of toiletry items.

Kids from churches in the city volunteered their time to help put the bags together before sending them off.

“It’s really amazing,” store director Mitchel Vietenheimer said. “We’ve got a couple churches here right now filling the project bags up and it’s just amazing how the community comes together and we’re able to help the ones that are less fortunate.”

United’s donation to the food bank is part of a larger donation of over 200,000 rolls United is giving away across Texas and New Mexico

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Latest News

Panda Biotech LLC
Panda Biotech pushing back timeline for fully operational status
.
“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24
2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County