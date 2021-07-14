United Supermarkets donates 9,216 rolls of toilet paper to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, United Supermarkets donated 9,216 rolls of toilet paper to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The food bank is using the rolls for their “Back to School” project which supplies students in need with a bag of toiletry items.

Kids from churches in the city volunteered their time to help put the bags together before sending them off.

“It’s really amazing,” store director Mitchel Vietenheimer said. “We’ve got a couple churches here right now filling the project bags up and it’s just amazing how the community comes together and we’re able to help the ones that are less fortunate.”

United’s donation to the food bank is part of a larger donation of over 200,000 rolls United is giving away across Texas and New Mexico

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.