Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The victim in an elevator accident in Wichita County has been identified.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the victim was 72-year-old Dana Keck Allison.

On Monday, July 12 around 7:34 p.m., deputies and Iowa Park first responders were called to a house on Home Road in reference to a woman who was trapped under an in-home elevator. Sheriff Duke said Allison was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Investigators said the elevator fell from the second floor to the first floor onto her.

A family member told investigators they found her and went to a neighbor’s home to get help. The neighbor was able to use a jack to lift the elevator off of the woman.

Investigators believe the situation to be an accident at this time, and said it is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.