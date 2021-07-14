City Guide
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The victim in an elevator accident in Wichita County has been identified.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the victim was 72-year-old Dana Keck Allison.

On Monday, July 12 around 7:34 p.m., deputies and Iowa Park first responders were called to a house on Home Road in reference to a woman who was trapped under an in-home elevator. Sheriff Duke said Allison was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Investigators said the elevator fell from the second floor to the first floor onto her.

A family member told investigators they found her and went to a neighbor’s home to get help. The neighbor was able to use a jack to lift the elevator off of the woman.

Investigators believe the situation to be an accident at this time, and said it is still being investigated.

