Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A warrant has been issued for a man suspected in a recent homicide in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police said 34-year-old Ramon Rubio is wanted in the murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

Valdez was shot and killed June 30 in the area of Avenue L and Taylor.

Wichita Falls Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the suspect, and after further investigation, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rubio. The bond on his arrest warrant is set for $1,000,000.

Police said Rubio is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

