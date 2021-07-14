City Guide
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Ramon Rubio
Ramon Rubio(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A warrant has been issued for a man suspected in a recent homicide in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police said 34-year-old Ramon Rubio is wanted in the murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

Valdez was shot and killed June 30 in the area of Avenue L and Taylor.

Wichita Falls Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the suspect, and after further investigation, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rubio. The bond on his arrest warrant is set for $1,000,000.

Police said Rubio is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

