WF Museum of Art at MSU Texas holding Blue Star Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas is holding their Blue Star Program for military families starting next Thursday.

This program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families. This summer, the Texas Commission on the Arts based in Austin provided a grant for the WFMA to offer art making activities for military families.

Lessons will be taught by an artist team who was inspired by a military spouse and the Euro-NATO Community at the Shepard Air Force Base.

“We will provide art making activities about the ‘isms so you can learn about them while making art in those styles,” Tracee Robertson, Director of Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas, said. “We are going to focus on different countries. We are going to do futurism from Italy and cubism from Spain. And from the United States we are doing pop art and abstract expressionism and the Harlem Renaissance.”

Each week will be a different country and style they focus on over the next five weeks. This will take place Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 2 p.m.

