WF Warriors head coach talks NAHL Draft, needs for second season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This time last year looked very different for the Wichita Falls Warrior. Then, the coaching staff prepared to build an entirely new team from scratch at the NAHL Entry Draft.

Currently in North Dakota with scouts preparing for the July 14th draft, head coach Garrett Roth is looking to build upon his team’s first and historic season.

Between returning players and summer tenders, Coach Roth will look to draft only five or six players to get to the protected list of 38. He said the focus will be on building up their pool of goaltenders and find guys who the team can build up.

“Right now for us it’s not that we have any particular need, it’s just trying to find the best player available that can come in and fill a role with us,” he said, “it’s exciting to build another team and get our second season underway here in a month and a half.”

The draft takes place on July 14 at 1 p.m. You can stream it live through HockeyTV. The Warriors have the 23rd overall pick.

