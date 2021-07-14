WFISD blames low STAAR test results on remote learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - STAAR test results are in for last school year and overall scores are down in the Wichita Falls ISD. School district officials said they know why.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said students who were learning remotely during COVID did not test well, while students who did in-person learning performed better.

He adds the biggest test score drops were seen in math and science.

“On approaching, we’re seeing between an eight to ten point drop, percentage points,” said Dr. Griffiths. “Meets and masters, you start getting to a three and five percentage or some points they showed an increase.”

Dr. Griffiths said it was a trying year but he’s excited to see the growth. He said under House Bill 4545, if a student did not pass the STAAR test they must have 30 hours of accelerated instruction a year.

