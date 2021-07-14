City Guide
WFISD STAAR Test results

Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Associate Superintendent Doctor Peter Griffiths says students who were remote learning during COVID did not test well, while students who did in-person learning performed better. He adds the biggest score drops were seen in math and science.

“On approaching, we’re seeing an eight to ten point drop percentage points. Meets and masters you start getting to a three and five percentage or some points they showed an increase,” said Griffiths.

Doctor Griffiths says it was a trying year but he’s excited to see the growth. He says under House Bill 45-45 if a student did not pass the STAAR test they must have thirty hours of accelerated instruction a year.

