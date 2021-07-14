Wichita Falls exempt from statewide lead service line replacement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Statewide, over 270,000 lead service lines are having to be replaced, but not in Wichita Falls. In this case, those service lines are pipes that connect homes to the water main.

Back in the 1980s, Wichita falls replaced their lead service lines with copper and Daniel Nix, utilities operation manager for the city of Wichita Falls, said in those last 30-plus years Wichita Falls has not had a single interruption with the compliances.

“Approximately 30 years worth of testing that we have done out in the distribution system to ensure compliance with lead and copper regulations,” said Nix. “So you don’t see a Flint, Michigan happening here in Wichita Falls.”

Nix said they will be working with WFISD and monitoring their service lines, but only for schools that were built before 1987.

