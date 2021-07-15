City Guide
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The monthly child tax credit payments begin this week, for parents that opt-in this would mean receiving half of their yearly tax credit in installments through the end of the year and receiving the other half after filing their taxes.

Check if you are eligible for the Advance Child Tax Credit

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 to between $3,000 and $3,600 per child.

The advance would mean parents get $250 for each kid between the age of 7 and 17 and $300 for kids six and under every month. The IRS qualifies a child as an individual who does not turn 18 before January 1, 2022.

“What they are doing with this advanced tax credit is breaking it out to give you half of it ahead of time,” Genevieve Anderson, program director of Vita Tax Prep, said.

While this may be good news for some, tax experts warn that taking the advance may not be the right fit for everyone.

“We want to bring people out of poverty and not make them dependent upon this and that’s a struggle, it’s a real struggle,” Anderson said.

Anderson encourages planning long-term and not relying on the extra money that may not last forever. The first round of advances are currently being sent out but it is not too late to make adjustments.

You can unenroll from the advances through the IRS.

A reason to unenroll would be if you think you’ll owe more tax than your expected return. Every dollar you receive will reduce the amount of child tax credit you can claim. Another is the advance is based on your 2020 return. Meaning if you have a split custody agreement and did not claim a child during 2020, you may have to pay back the advance.

“If we have people using this for a reoccurring need every month, then we are setting them right back upside down again when this stops because I don’t see this lasting forever,” Anderson said.

Anderson adds that it is always a good idea to talk with your tax professional about what is best for your situation. Vita Tax Prep can also help, you can reach them at (940) 386-2924.

