Altus man arrested for sex crimes

Rigoberto Valero
Rigoberto Valero(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl.

Rigoberto Valero was arrested for rape by instrumentation, lewd conduct with a child under 16 and lewd or indecent proposal to a child under 16 years of age by electronic means.

Altus Police said the victim told investigators she met Valero several months ago. She told them he touched her and forced her to touch him as well.

Altus Police said they interviewed Valero Wednesday and arrested him.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

