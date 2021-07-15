City Guide
Backdoor Theatre puts on first show since beginning of COVID

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the old saying goes, the show must go on. And for the Backdoor Theatre in Wichita Falls, this past weekend they did just that.

The theatre was able to put on their first show since they closed at the beginning of the pandemic, and that wasn’t their only hurdle. Last July, a burst water main flooded the building, causing thousands in damages.

This first show back begins a new chapter for the theatre.

“We cried, there were happy tears because you know you miss that energy and you miss seeing your regulars and you miss seeing new people and you just miss seeing people create and share their love for theatre, so it was super exciting and wonderful to see people in the theatre again,” Carter Wallace, artistic director at Backdoor Theatre, said.

The final performance of the summer youth musical Calvin Berger is this Sunday at 2 p.m.

