Central Texas police officer charged with sexual assault of a child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Miguel Velasco-Herrera was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

An internal affairs investigation continues, police said.

