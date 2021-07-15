Central Texas police officer charged with sexual assault of a child
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.
Miguel Velasco-Herrera was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.
Velasco-Herrera, a seven year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.
He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.
An internal affairs investigation continues, police said.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.