Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted

By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A federal grand jury in Waco has handed up indictments against two Temple tax preparers accused of falsifying the tax returns of clients, one of whom was an undercover IRS agent.

The indictments charge Rossalynn Thomas and Tiffany Hinkson, who worked together at TaxPros in Temple, with conspiracy to defraud the United States and 11 counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Thomas, who was originally indicted in April, is named in a superseding indictment charging conspiracy to defraud and additional counts of preparing false returns.

The indictments allege that between January 2015 through May 2016 the two “falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming, among other things, false business income and education credits in order to generate tax refunds,” claiming such things as false business income and education credits to generate refunds.

One of Thomas’ clients, the indictments allege, was an undercover IRS agent for whom a return was prepared “that falsely claimed charitable contributions and unreimbursed business expenses.”

The conspiracy count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and each of the 11 preparation of false tax return counts carries a maximum sentence of three years.

