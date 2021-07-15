City Guide
Construction to begin on I-44 near Oklahoma, Texas border in late July

I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Texas state line and State...
I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Texas state line and State Highway 36 between Burkburnett and Randlett.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction is set to begin on I-44 near the Texas border by the end of the month.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Texas state line and State Highway 36 between Burkburnett and Randlett.

The construction is set to start July 26 and is expected to continue throughout the summer for resurfacing to be done.

Lane closures will take place until noon from Monday to Friday. Officials said all lanes will remain open during weekends and holidays.

The nearly $680,000 contract for the job was awarded to T&G Construction of Lawton.

