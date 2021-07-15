City Guide
Farmers experience delay in cotton harvest

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last fall many farmers may have harvested their cotton and wheat crops at the same time. If so, this could throw off cotton harvesting for this year. Wichita Falls farmer Dwyane Peirce says he started harvesting cotton a month late.

“It has delayed our planning for our cotton crop. Our cotton crop is normally six to twelve inches taller than it is now and fruiting and we’re not at that stage yet,” said Peirce.

Peirce says a good cotton field is when an aged plant has good fruit on it and it doesn’t hurt when mother nature is being good. Peirce says catching up on last month he’s lost, harvesting will depend on the weather for the remaining year.

