‘God opened the door’: Mystery surrounds US asylum picks

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants get a limited number of slots to come to the U.S. to claim asylum.

But there’s no published list of advocacy groups deciding who’s vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

President Joe Biden has kept in place a Trump administration order that essentially banned asylum at the border during the coronavirus pandemic but is now quietly allowing more people to avoid the ban.

