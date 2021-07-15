City Guide
Hotter N Hell Hundred looking for host homes for visiting riders

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 40th Hotter N Hell Hundred is set to kick off on August 27, and organizers are looking for homes to host visiting riders.

With thousands of riders set to converge on Wichita Falls for the weekend of the big race, the Hotter N Hell Hundred offers host homes to those taking part.

Officials are asking people in the area to offer up a garage apartment or spare bedroom to help out as hotel room fill up quickly.

Anyone looking to host someone for the Hotter N Hell Hundred is asked to call Cherry Quevy at (940) 704-4862.

