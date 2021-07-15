City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County

Latest News

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in...
Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy
A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations