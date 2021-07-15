Rain Chances into Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Hit and miss storms will develop to our north tonight and drop south toward Friday morning. Not everyone will see a storm but if you do, brief downpours can be expected. Clouds and rain may keep temperatures in the 80s and lower 90 on Friday. We may heat up a little over the weekend but another front and a potential wetter pattern may settle in next week with temperatures back down well below average.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.