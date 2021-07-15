Rain chances start tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will stay dry. However, our rain chances begin overnight. A few showers and storms will develop Thursday night. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Storm chances will continue through Tuesday. Thursday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Friday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Once a cold front comes through the area, it will cool us off into the 80s. Rain chances look to continue on Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning. By the afternoon, they should move out of the area. We look to dry out on Saturday, with highs in the mid-90s. By Monday, we could anticipate temperatures to be in the mid-80s.

