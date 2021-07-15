City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances start tonight

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will stay dry. However, our rain chances begin overnight. A few showers and storms will develop Thursday night. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Storm chances will continue through Tuesday. Thursday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Friday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Once a cold front comes through the area, it will cool us off into the 80s. Rain chances look to continue on Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning. By the afternoon, they should move out of the area. We look to dry out on Saturday, with highs in the mid-90s. By Monday, we could anticipate temperatures to be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County

Latest News

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Rain Chances Return
Rain Chances Return
weather
Rain chances return tonight
Rain chances return Thursday night