SAFB gets new commander for 82nd Training Wing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday morning, Sheppard Air Force Base welcomed the new face that will be leading the 82nd Training Wing, Brig. Gen.l Lyle K. Drew.

General Drew said the change of command from Brig. Gen.l Kenyon Bell to him isn’t a form of replacement, it’s a form of transition with the same goal in mind: combat capability starts here.

The two men have known each other for over a decade and discussed the change over the last few months. The hope is to stay the course and have General Drew offer new perspectives on the groundwork that’s already been laid.

“We’re in a great power competition. You know China and Russia, they’re not waiting for us to change,” General Drew said. “We need to adapt and to change to what they’re doing. And so, we need to accelerate and change so that we do not lose every single day and that means we need to be innovative and find creative ways to do what we’re doing today even better than what we did yesterday.”

For the next two months, General Drew will “observe and learn” as he gets a feel for the lay of the land.

As for General Bell, he’ll be taking some time to spend with family before heading off to Louisiana to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

