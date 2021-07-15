City Guide
Texas Six-Man All-Star football, basketball games coming to Wichita Falls
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Texas Six-Man All-Star Games will be coming to Wichita Falls this weekend.

The games, hosted by the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and BSN Sports, will be officiated by an all-female crew for the first time ever in Texas high school football.

The All-Star athletes are selected by the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association.

“We are proud to host this event and showcase Wichita Falls to these athletes, their families, friends, and the fans who attend from all over the state,” said Dee VanWinkle, the Convention and Visitors Bureau Senior Sales Manager. “This event also positively impacts our residents because the visitors are generating sales tax dollars through their spending at local hotels, restaurants and stores.”

Admission is $5 per person and children ages six and under will get in free; tickets can be purchased at the gates.

All-Star Game Schedules

GAMELOCATIONDATETIME
Football Game - Division IIMemorial StadiumFriday, July 16Kickoff at 7:30 PM
Girls BasketballD.L Ligon ColiseumSaturday, July 17Tipoff at 12:00PM
Boys BasketballD.L Ligon ColiseumSaturday, July 17Tipoff at 2:00PM
Football Game - Division IMemorial StadiumSaturday, July 17Kickoff at 7:30PM

