Texas Six-Man All-Star football, basketball games coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Texas Six-Man All-Star Games will be coming to Wichita Falls this weekend.

The games, hosted by the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and BSN Sports, will be officiated by an all-female crew for the first time ever in Texas high school football.

The All-Star athletes are selected by the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association.

“We are proud to host this event and showcase Wichita Falls to these athletes, their families, friends, and the fans who attend from all over the state,” said Dee VanWinkle, the Convention and Visitors Bureau Senior Sales Manager. “This event also positively impacts our residents because the visitors are generating sales tax dollars through their spending at local hotels, restaurants and stores.”

Admission is $5 per person and children ages six and under will get in free; tickets can be purchased at the gates.

All-Star Game Schedules

GAME LOCATION DATE TIME Football Game - Division II Memorial Stadium Friday, July 16 Kickoff at 7:30 PM Girls Basketball D.L Ligon Coliseum Saturday, July 17 Tipoff at 12:00PM Boys Basketball D.L Ligon Coliseum Saturday, July 17 Tipoff at 2:00PM Football Game - Division I Memorial Stadium Saturday, July 17 Kickoff at 7:30PM

