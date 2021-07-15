Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A little girl died after a devastating accident in Gordonville on Sunday evening.

Two-year-old Delilah Hunt was sitting on a four-wheeler surrounded by her family at a birthday party.

Her family was getting ready to move the truck standing only a few feet from her, but when it turned on, the AC compressor plate popped off and hit her in the head.

Delilah was flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas in critical condition.

After the event, Martina Steinbrook, Delilah’s Aunt, said the family is was still trying to process what happened.

“[I’m] hurt, not mad at anybody for it because it was a freak accident,” said Steinbrook. “We’re all in shock.”

Tim Bilderback, a first responder at the scene, said there’s only one way to describe the incident.

“It was just a random freak accident,” said Bilderback. “If she was anywhere besides the spot she was sitting in, the injury would not have been as bad. Nobody expects that to happen.”

The family said that doctors told them her brain pressure from the injuries reached a danger zone.

Delilah died Wednesday after fighting until the end.

Right now, her family said they are trying to remember Delilah for who she was.

“She was the smartest little two-year-old there was and [the] spunkiest; she just loved the world,” said Tina Heineken, Delilah’s grandmother. “She’s gotta come back to us.”

The family also started a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses.

“Right now, we’re asking for any help we can get,” said Steinbrook.

They are also asking for prayers.

