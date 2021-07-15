WATCH: Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputy killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the Levelland SWAT standoff this afternoon. They also say two other deputies were shot and are in critical condition. One is a Hockley County Officer and one is a Levelland police officer.

A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police initially reported four officers injured.

Please note this is an active scene. More shots were heard just before and after 6 p.m. Our crew has been told, “Shots are being fired in all directions.”

Everyone is asked to STAY OUT OF THE AREA around 10th & Avenue J while this situation is ongoing. Levelland Emergency Management says “Driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements.”

Covenant Hospital in Levelland has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

Covenant Hospital released this statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Covenant Health Levelland earlier this afternoon. As a precaution, we locked down the hospital to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors. We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear. We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.

We are supporting our community and law enforcement officers in Levelland and are keeping the Levelland community and the injured officers in our prayers.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say they heard gunshots. (KCBD Photo)

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say they heard gunshots. (KCBD Photo)

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say they heard gunshots. (KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.