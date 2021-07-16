City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Atmos Energy makes donation to Bowie Meals on Wheels program

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is helping out the Bowie community with a donation.

The company gave $500 to the Bowie Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, which provides homemade meals for all the seniors and disabled people across the city.

The Bowie Senior Center wants to give them a big thank you for that act of kindness.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County

Latest News

united donates toilet paper
United Supermarkets donates 9,216 rolls of toilet paper to WFAFB
.
“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
The United Family is making a donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
United Family to donate over 9.2K toilet paper rolls to WFAFB
The classroom will be a place for students to participate in stem activities and plant gardens
WFPD build STEM classroom for Eastside students