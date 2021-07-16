Atmos Energy makes donation to Bowie Meals on Wheels program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is helping out the Bowie community with a donation.

The company gave $500 to the Bowie Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, which provides homemade meals for all the seniors and disabled people across the city.

The Bowie Senior Center wants to give them a big thank you for that act of kindness.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.