Bowie Chamber of Commerce to host The Chair Affair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is inviting people out to an elegant evening.

The chamber will host The Chair Affair on Saturday, July 16 at the Bowie Community Theater.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the event set to start at 7.

The Granbury Little Big Band will serve as entertainment for thee evening while a semi-silent auction takes place.

Chamber officials said the chair is a symbol of the chamber’s commitment to its members, with the legs serving as a strong foundation, the seat providing a place for rest and reflection and the back as a reliable support as the arms extend to welcome new relationships.

Tickets are $20 at the chamber officer at 101 East Pecan. You can also call 872-1173 to order.

