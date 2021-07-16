Car wash benefit held in honor of Nathaniel Lewis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nathaniel Lewis was shot and killed in December of 2020. He was only 19 years old. His family described him as charismatic and someone who could always bring joy and laughter wherever he went.

“He was very excited about life,” Jessica Barton, Lewis’ mother, said. “He just started a new job and had a young baby on the way. He was very much hitting his prime.”

Lewis benefited from the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls growing up. His family described them as a second family and all the donations made at the car wash benefit will be going to the YOC.

“Our family appreciates the YOC and we appreciate any who support our youth,” Barton said. “So we just want to help his name, honor and legacy live on while helping out the YOC as well.”

“Just as a parent and as an aunt of Nathan’s, it takes a village to raise a child so we appreciate anybody who adds to a child’s life,” Jacklyn York, Lewis’ aunt, said. “We are really thankful they added to his life and we want to be able to give back.”

“Every time we saw each other we would be inseparable,” Layla York, Lewis’ cousin, said. “Ever since I was a baby I would be with him and everything I did it would be about him. Whenever I found out he passed away it was pretty sad for me.”

Over the course of the last eight months, the family described the involvement and care from the community as a blessing.

“That is what we love about this entire thing, is that through this entire grief period since December, we have had nothing but support,” Jacklyn York said. “We are grateful and humble by it.”

Lewis’ family will be back on Saturday at the Taco Bell on Southwest Parkway from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. for day two of the car wash benefit.

