DPS: Cyclist killed after early morning crash in Abernathy

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left a cyclist dead early Friday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left a cyclist dead early Friday morning.

Law enforcement were called to a three-vehicle crash at around 5:43 a.m. We’re told troopers are still on scene at this time.

Southbound I-27 traffic in Abernathy is being diverted onto the frontage roads. Drivers are asked to slow down and avoid the area.

DPS says the cyclist has died as a result of his injuries. Details about what led up to the crash have not been released. DPS plans to release an update soon.

This is a developing story and will continued to be updated as we learn more.

