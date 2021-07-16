City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant

One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

asphalt express! Avoid Plainview and broadway shook my whole house

Posted by William Watterson on Friday, July 16, 2021

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris said calls started coming in around 10 a.m. about a large explosion and fire at the Asphalt Express plant on Plainview Road near Broadway.

Norris said one person was killed in incident and there are no other serious injuries.

“One fatality has been confirmed,” Norris said just before noon Friday. “The ID of the deceased is still unknown, but I have been able to confirm that there was one fatality. As of right now we confirmed there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries.”

What caused the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

Latest News

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Chair Affair on Saturday, July 16.
Bowie Chamber of Commerce to host The Chair Affair
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will stick around this morning