Gov. Abbott: Sgt. Bartlett’s death ‘heartbreaking reminder’ of law enforcement sacrifices

A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's...
A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT. He was killed in a standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott said Friday the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett is a “heartbreaking reminder” of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day.

Sgt. Bartlett was killed in the line of duty Thursday during an hours-long standoff in Levelland. Levelland Police Officer Shawn Wilson is in stable but critical condition. Three other officers have since been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Latest coverage: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Sgt. Josh Bartlett as the state of Texas mourns his tragic death. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, and Sgt. Bartlett’s murder is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices faced by law enforcement every day. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to pray for the family and friends of Sgt. Bartlett as they mourn his death, and we also pray for the other three law enforcement officers who were injured in the line of duty,” Governor Abbott said in a statement.

