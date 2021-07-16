Home 2 Suites/Tru by Hilton hotel hosts grand opening in Wichita Falls
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand opening ceremony was held Friday for a dual-brand Home 2 Suites/Tru by Hilton hotel in Wichita Falls.
A new addition to lodging offerings, the property is located on Sikes Lake near Midwestern State University and has 151 rooms total.
Officials hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting, and had appetizers and tours.
