City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hours later investigation underway in Levelland SWAT standoff

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 12 hours later, the dust has settled on a SWAT standoff in Levelland with an investigation now underway.

10th Street and Ave. L is still blocked off and a day later residents are being asked to avoid the area where Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed in the line of duty. Neighbors were asked the leave their homes, and Covenant Hospital in Levelland was placed on lockdown.

Late Thursday night, 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira was treated for his injuries at a Lubbock hospital after he was captured following an hours-long standoff with at least eight different law enforcement agencies. He could face charges of capital murder. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Omar Soto-Chavira, 22
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)

According to law enforcement, State Troopers had already had an encounter with Soto-Chavira earlier that day . A State Trooper reported trying to be baited by the suspect during a traffic stop. It wasn’t until later that afternoon a neighbor called and said Soto-Chavira had a gun and was acting strange.

Previous coverage and a timeline of events in the hours-long standoff can be found here: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

As of Friday morning, Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson is in stable but critical condition. Three other officers were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

We’re told Texas Rangers are heading the investigation, but it’s unclear how long law enforcement will be posted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Latest News

Sen. Bryan Hughes presents SB 3 to the Texas Senate.
Texas Senate passes Hughes bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Five-month-old Petunia is looking for a forever home.
Petunia is looking for a forever home
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
Sergeant Joshua Bartlett
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett