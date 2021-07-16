Memorial car wash being held in honor of Nathaniel Lewis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the family of a Wichita Falls teenager who was shot and killed will be holding a memorial car wash in his honor.

19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis died at Stoneridge Apartments last year, but his family wants him to be remembered as more than just a victim of gun violence.

So all the money they make from that car wash will go to the Youth Opportunities Center, where Lewis went to as a child.

The car wash will happen on Friday and Saturday at the Taco Bell on Southwest Parkway from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

