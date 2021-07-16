City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Memorial car wash being held in honor of Nathaniel Lewis

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the family of a Wichita Falls teenager who was shot and killed will be holding a memorial car wash in his honor.

19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis died at Stoneridge Apartments last year, but his family wants him to be remembered as more than just a victim of gun violence.

So all the money they make from that car wash will go to the Youth Opportunities Center, where Lewis went to as a child.

The car wash will happen on Friday and Saturday at the Taco Bell on Southwest Parkway from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent

Latest News

“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls YMCA talks COVID protocols as Hotter'N Hell approaches
Wichita Falls YMCA talks COVID protocols as Hotter’N Hell approaches
TX representative wants better homes for foster kids
TX representative wants better homes for foster kids
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,410 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas