Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a murder that happened Thursday.

Police said they were called to the Avalon Meadows apartments on Iowa Park Road around 4:42 p.m. to do a welfare check on a person in an apartment. There, they found 22-year-old Johnny Perez of Wichita Falls dead from a gunshot wound.

So far, no suspects have been named and an investigation is underway.

Police said this is the seventh homicide of the year in Wichita Falls.

If you have information on the crime, you are asked to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

