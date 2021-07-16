WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to this week’s pet of the week.

Five-month-old Petunia is looking for a forever home.

You can adopt her through the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You have to be 18 or older to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and that covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

