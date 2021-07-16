Storms will stick around this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to have a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The storms will primarily be this morning. However, a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon/evening. A few of these storms could be strong. But, for the most part, they should remain sub-severe. The high for today will be 92 with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight, we should dry out. The low for tonight will be 74 with clearing skies. Saturday, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms look to be in our southeastern counties. Sunday, we will see storm chances as well. We will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, the frontal system will work its way into Texoma, giving us better storm chances. Monday and Tuesday have our best storm chances with a 30% chance.

