Texas forest service crews help battle wildfires in western states

The crews are helping battle wildfires in several western states.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) – More than 70 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel are helping battle wildfires in several western states including Arizona, California, Idaho and Montana.

“With continued hot and dry conditions out west, wildfire activity and the need for fire resources is increasing,” said Les Rogers, Texas A&M Forest Service chief of fire operations and incident response department head.

“We are proud to send skilled personnel to help fight these wildfires.”

At least 70 large fires are burning across the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and more than 17,700 wildland firefighters and aerial support crews are committed to containing them.

The Texas A&M Forest Service deployed a 20-member crew last week and it most recently assisted on the 1,011-acre Juniper Fire, which is now contained.

The forest service has also deployed a 10-person suppression module, six engine crews, two dozer crews and multiple overhead personnel.

The crews will remain on site for 14 to 21 days before returning to Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

