WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident James Luke, owner of Luke Lawn Care, has had his fair share of misfortune when it comes to being a victim of stolen items.

“I’ve had so many people come around and we caught them on camera going through the dumpsters, going through our yards,” Luke said. “I had a weed eater stolen off my front porch by a 12-year-old kid and I had my daughter’s bicycle stolen right off my front porch.”

Luke posted the videos to Facebook to warn those in the neighborhood about the thefts and then began thinking about how to make a bigger impact.

“The thieves are going to be around so why not have a little fun with it,” Luke said.

WF man goes viral catching thieves

From there, the bait mower was born with Luke’s camera catching every moment as thieves unsuccessfully tried swiping the mower from his yard like the sword of St. Galgano wedged in a rock.

“So many people have seen it and shared it and said thank you for making out the awareness and everything,” Luke said.

And Wichita Falls isn’t the only place the videos have gone viral. Luke’s wife, Jenna, posted one to her business’ TikTok ‘where it has over a million views from people around the world.

“She has just blown up overnight and gotten over a thousand followers in one day and she’s getting orders like crazy now,” Luke said.

A simple lawnmower chained to a garage that’s gaining views and more importantly, stopping a problem.

“It’s to deter all the thieves around the neighborhood and hopefully, the whole city,” Luke said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.